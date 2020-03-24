Elnora Tatman Rhines, age 80, of St. Landry

Graveside services for Elnora Tatman Rhines will be Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. at the Mt. Triumph Baptist Church in Barbreck with Rev. Craig officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie. Due to the emergency state that we are in, a Memorial service will be held at a later date at the church. The date and time will be announced when finalized.

Mrs. Rhines, age 80, of St. Landry, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in St. Landry. She was a homemake and a member of Mt. Triumph Baptist Church in Barbreck. She was preceded in death by three daughters, Marginelle Rhines, Theresa Rhines and Sandra Faye Rhines; a son, Willery James Rhines, I; her parents, John and Virginia Breaux Tatman and a grandson, Quincy John Rhines.

She is survived her five daughters, Gloria A. Rhines of St. Landry, Jeanette Marie Chavis and husband, Jerome, of Opelousas, Florida Mae Freeman and husband, Michael, of Opelousas, Kathy A. Rhines and Wilmon Franks, Sr. of St. Landry and Ella Mae Rhines of Houston, TX; her three sons, Roy Rhines of Washington, Willery Rhines. Jr. of St. Landry and Michael Rhines of Opelousas; her three sisters, Ora Lee Patterson of Lake Charles, Eartha Sneed of Beaumont, TX and Christine Collins and husband, Frank, of Lake Charles; her brother, Melvin Tatman and wife, Ellen, of Beaumont, TX; twenty-eight grandchildren and thirty-six great grandchildren.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Michael A. Rhines, Mikal Frank, Kendall Freeman, Willie Frank, Jonathan Frank and Dequincy Frank. Honorary Pallbearers are Willery James Rhines, Jr., Franklin D. Silverand Sr., Malvin Tatman, Sr., Michael Rhines, Gus Rhines, Jr., Roy James, Jr., Henry Silverand and Michael Freeman, Sr..