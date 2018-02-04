Eloise Nash Holland, age 94, of Alexandria

Eloise Nash Holland

ALEXANDRIA - Funeral services for Eloise Nash Holland will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at 1 p.m., in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home at 701 Jackson Street, Alexandria. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery in Pineville.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Eloise, age 94, of Alexandria passed away on Friday, February, 2, 2018. Eloise was born on November 26, 1923, in Bunkie. She was one of 11 children born to Mary and Melvin Nash. After graduating from high school, she moved with her family to New Orleans where she met and married a handsome, dashing merchant marine named Raymond Holland. Shortly after marrying, Ray joined the USAF, and they began a life of travels stateside and abroad. They shared wonderful adventures until Ray’s retirement and untimely death in 1970. Mom, as she was affectionately called, spent countless hours working in her yard- she was blessed with a green thumb. She also loved playing BINGO – a passion she lovingly shared with her family every Christmas.

Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, Capt. Raymond Holland; her parents; and six brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Holland, Glenna (Roger) Outlaw, Pat Lamartiniere, and Margaret (Chuck) Gower; grandchildren, Roger (Stephanie) Outlaw, Jr., Floyd Lamartiniere, Jr., Marla (Stephen) Gaar, Leslie Lamartiniere, Jacob, Luke, Olivia, and Matthew Gower; great-grandchildren Michael, Krissy, Trent, Noah, Reece, and Kayleigh; and step great-grandchildren, Christopher and Kalli.

Serving as pallbearers will be Roger Outlaw, Jr., Jacob Gower, Luke Gower, Stephen Gaar, Christopher Gaar, and Michael Outlaw. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Gower, Trent Lamartiniere, and Noah Gaar.