Eloy “David” Lopez, 62, Marksville

Marksville – Funeral services for Eloy “David” Lopez will be held in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Broussard Cemetery within the Tunica-Biloxi Indian Reservation under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Eloy “David” Lopez, age 62 of Marksville, passed away at his residence on Friday, November 16, 2018 at 1:13 P.M.

David was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He was an avid fisherman and loved listening to music. David was a Gaming Agent at the Paragon Casino. He treasured his time with his family and friends and will be sadly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Daniel (Cassandra) Lopez of Marksville, Michelle Neuman of Washington State, Tracy Lopez of Marksville, siblings, Glenn Lopez of Marksville, Kathleen (Paul) Kennedy of Salem, Wisconsin and long-time loving companion, Paula Kimble Bordelon of Marksville. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Eloy and Nancy Titus Lopez.

The Lopez Family has requested a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Monday, November 19, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. and on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David’s name may be made to, Aiden’s Light atwww.aidenslightdipg.com

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.