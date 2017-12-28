Else Deshotel, age 98, of Bayou Jacque

Else Deshotel

BAYOU JACQUE - Funeral services for Else Deshotel will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville with the Bro. David Broussard officiating. Burial will follow in the Bayou Jacque Pentecostal Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Friends may visit on Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mrs. Deshotel, age 98 of Bayou Jacque, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at her residence. She was born on January 24, 1919.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Deshotel.

Survivors include her two sons, John (Janice) Deshotel of Bayou Jacque and Henry (Christie) Deshotel of Bayou Jacque; her grandchildren, Angel Courville, Shane Courville, DeAnna Thayer, Jeremy Thayer, LauraThayer and Daniel Thayer; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com