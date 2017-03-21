Elsie Jane Guidry Durio age 87 of Lafayette

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Elsie Jane Guidry Durio, 87, who passed away March 19, 2017. Father Brian Taylor, pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Tandi Begnaud and Terry Durio; gift bearers, Caitlyn and Baylie Arnaud. Jodi Bollich, organist and soloist, will perform "Be Not Afraid", "My Shepherd Is The Lord", "Ave Maria", "How Great Thou Art" and "Hail Mary, Gentle Woman". Interment will follow the funeral services in Calvary Cemetery.

Survivors include three daughters, Janel Durio of Lafayette, Suzette (Jimmie) Stoute of Orange Beach, Ala., and Charlotte (Danny) Gibson of Atlanta, Ga.; two sons, John "TeMac" (Mitzie) Durio, Jr. of Bakersfield, Calif. and Terry (Jeri Lyn) Durio of Tampa, Fla.; sister-in-law, Birdie Guidry of Plaucheville, La.; and ten grandchildren, Tricia Rice, Tandi Begnaud, Abby Turano, Logan Gibson, Holly Souca, Amber Erberich, Amy Payne, Jacob Durio, Jessica Durio, and Andreia Durio; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Mac" Durio, Sr., her parents Bertile and Regis Joseph Guidry, one brother Robert Lee Guidry, and one grandson, Toby Layne Stoute.

Elsie was a native of Arnaudville, and resident of Lafayette for most of her life. She was a member of the St. Genevieve Ladies Altar Society and the St. Francis Regis Ladies Altar Society.

Pallbearers will be Logan Gibson, Jacob Durio, Jimmie Stoute, Danny Gibson, Hank Theriot, Glen Rice and Rudy Begnaud.

The family would like to thank J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home staff, and the doctors and staff of Heart Hospital of Lafayette, especially Dr. Eric Thomassee, for their assistance and compassion shown to Elsie.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:00 am until time of services. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 am by Sister Laura Melancon.