Elson McDonald, 75, Metairie

Funeral Mass for Elson McDonald of Metairie will begin at 12pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with Fr. John Wiltse officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s No. 2 Cemetery in Cottonport.

Elson McDonald, age 89, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Riviere De Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bertha A. McDonald of Metairie; daughter, Lynne Herrin and her husband Danny of Metairie; son, Jody McDonald and his wife Cheryl of Kenner; grandsons, Paul Henning (Jessica) of Mandeville, Jared McDonald (Kendra) of Haughton, and Joshua McDonald (Beatriz) of Metairie. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Stephen Henning, Matthew Henning, Caroline Henning, and Kennedy McDonald.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hillary & Josephine McDonald; sister, Alice Burke; and beloved granddaughter, Kerri Henning.

Visitation will begin at 11am until 12pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home (318-964-2324) in Cottonport.