Effie – Funeral services for Elster “E.C.” Wiley, Jr. will be held at Richie Baptist Church in Effie on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Grady Dodge, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Elster Clovis “E.C.” Wiley, Jr., age 57 of Effie, passed away at his residence on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at 10:50 P.M.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Brandon (Vonda) Wiley of Morganza, Crystal Wiley of Pineville, Jason Matthews of Alabama, Daniel Reed of Pineville, siblings, Jimmie Cole of Brouillette, Mildred Wiley of St. Francisville, Margie (Daniel) Good of Pineville, Brenda (Richard) Murray of Effie and one grandson, Brandon Clovis Wiley.

E.C. was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Reed, parents, Clovis Wiley, Sr. and Lessie Ebey Wiley, siblings, Tommy Joe Cole, Elster Wiley, Ezra Wiley and Violet Littleton.

The Wiley Family has requested that a visitation be held at Richie Baptist Church in Effie, on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. until time of service on Thursday.

Pallbearers honored to serve were, Ray Tarver, Jr., Buckey Wiley, Tyler Wiley, Noah Courville, Colby Arnold and Ladale Roszell. Honorary pallbearers were, Dan Good, Richard Murray and Lil Brandon Wiley.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.