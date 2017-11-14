Elton John Johnson, age 85, of Bunkie

Elton John Johnson

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Elton Johnson will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at St. Alphonse Catholic Church in Hessmer with the Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Johnson, age 85 of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at the Reviere del Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura. He was born on December 16, 1931.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Daniel and Blanche Laborde Johnson.

Survivors include his sons, Ronald (Diana) Johnson of Bunkie, and Donald (Ellen) Johnson of Hessmer; his daughter, Paula Johnson of Hessmer; his special friend, Linda Aney of Hessmer; his sisters, Ruth Reed of Alexandria and Shirley Leblanc of Cottonport; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

