Elvadine Francois Mayeux, age 80, of Lafayette

Elvadine Francois Mayeux

LAFAYETTE - Funeral services for Elvadine F. “Dee” Mayeux will be held on Monday, May 1, 2017, at 2 p.m. in Martin & Castille’s La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette. Pastor Randy Willis with the Christian Center Church in Duson will conduct the services. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Mayeux, age 80, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at her residence in Duson. A native of Marksville and a resident of Lafayette most of her life, Dee as she was best known to her family and friends, was a devoted homemaker, loving wife and mother, and a prayer warrior who was very involved in her church, the Christian Center Church. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed having gatherings with her family and enjoyed gardening. She will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen J. Mayeux; her parents, Amet and Virgie Francois; her brothers, Belton Francois and Huey Francois; and her sister, Rosella Rhodes.

Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl (Preston) Quebedeaux and Carla (Johnny) Rollins; her sons, Ronald Mayeux, and Glen (Maria) Mayeux; her grandchildren, David Quebedeaux, Crystal Chiasson, Shawna Cormier, Skylar Stoute, Whitni Rollins, and Hannah Mayeux; her great-grandchildren, Kaylyn Quebedeaux, Sophie Quebedeaux, Layla Cormier, and Ella Cormier; and one brother, Albert Francois.

Pallbearers will be Glen Mayeux, Ronald Mayeux, David Quebedeaux, PJ Chiasson, Colby Cormier, Cody Stoute, Johnny Rollins, and Preston Quebedeaux.

A special thank you to Hospice of Acadiana for the loving care and support offered to Dee and her family during her last days.

Memorials may be made in Elvadine Mayeux's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston, Ste 200, Lafayette, La 70503.