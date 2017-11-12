Elvin Louis Thomas, age 80, of Gardner

Elvin Louis Thomas

CLIFTON - Funeral services for Mr. Elvin Louis Thomas will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Clifton Pentecostal Faith Chapel in Clifton, with Reverend Mark Woodham officiating. Interment will follow in Clifton Choctaw Cemetery in Clifton under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Visitation will be held at Clifton Pentecostal Faith Chapel in Clifton, on Monday, November 13, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Thomas, age 80, of Gardner, entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at his home with his loving wife and family by his side. Elvin was born February 15, 1937 in Kurthwood to the union of Walter and Lillybell Tyler Thomas. He was married to Blanche Tyler Thomas for fifty four years. He was a truck driver by trade. Elvin will be missed by his family and friends.

Mr. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lillybell Thomas; his daughter, Rachel Thomas Arceneaux and his sister, Pearlamae Durbin.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his loving wife of 54 years, Blanche Thomas of Gardner; his daughters, Lora (Bobby) Hess of Bordelonville, Stephanie (Don) Stockton of Gardner, and Brenda (Chris) Marcotte of Lone Pine; his son, Jonathon (Teresa) Thomas of Michigan; his sister, Lerverne Soignet of Alabama; his brother, Ferman (Kathleen) Thomas of Clifton; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

