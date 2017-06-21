Emalee Marie Juneau, age 81, of Marksville

Emalee Marie Juneau

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Emalee Marie Juneau, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Rev. Wayne Romig officiating. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery #2.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Markville, on Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of services.

Mrs. Juneau, age 81, of Marksville, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at her residence. She was born on August 23, 1935.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Yvonne Desoto; and grandson, Brady Joseph Dauzat.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Jason “Black” Juneau of Marksville; one son, Terrel (Tina) Juneau of Marksville; three daughters, Debra (Stravis) St. Romain of Mansura, Marilyn Juneau of Marksville, and Carol (Tommy) Brouillette of Marksville; five sisters, Elladean Bryant of Brouillette, Geraldine Juneau of Marksville, Betty Desoto of Pineville, Leona Ducote of Dry Prong, and Francis Moses of Brouillette; 12 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-great-grandchildren.