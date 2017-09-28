Emalene Normand “Amy” LaPrairie, age 88, of Brouillette

Emalene Normand “Amy” LaPrairie

Brouillette – A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Emalene Normand “Amy” LaPrairie at St. Genevieve Catholic Church on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 1 p.m. with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira, celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The LaPrairie Family has requested a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Friday, September 29, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Brouillette, on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

Ms. LaPrairie, age 88 of Brouillette, passed away at Valley View Health Care Center on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 6:25 p.m. Emalene, affectionately known to family and friends as “Amy” was a retired nurse’s aide at the Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville. She was a parishioner of St. Genevieve Catholic Church and a member of the Altar Society.

Emalene will now be joined in Heaven by her husband, Shellay John LaPrairie; parents, Emile and Carrie Juneau Normand; brothers, Emile Normand, Jr., and Larry Normand; grandson, Kevin Paul LaPrairie; and great-grandson, Ross Melvin Blair.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Rachal LaPrairie of Brouillette, Kim (Debbie) LaPrairie of St. Gabriel, Diaran LaPrairie of Brouillette, Shyrel (Terry) Kitchen of Poland, Ida (Ronald) Gremillion of Zachary; siblings, Kent Normand of Marksville, Una Mae Sanders of Marksville, Nettie Juneau of Marksville and Jeanette (Carlton, Jr.) Laborde of Brouillette; 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Tod Beaman, Cade Butler, Jordan Mayeux, Kevin Kitchen, Dana “Jubba” Normand, Vincent Laborde, Stewart Laborde, Dane Couvillion, Michael Normand, Glen, Roddy, Millard and Darrel Sanders.