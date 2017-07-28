Emelda Adams Dubea, age 94, of Marksville

Emelda Adams Dubea

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Emelda Adams Dubea will be held on Monday, July 31, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #1 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 31, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until shortly before funeral service. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers by Father Abraham.

Mrs. Dubea, age 94, of Marksville, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria on July 27, 2017. Born on March 29, 1923, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Homemakers of America Club and a beautician for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emile and Rita Adams; husband, Earnest J. Dubea; and brothers, Clarence and Aubrey Adams.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Kerry (Hedra) Dubea of Denham Springs; two daughters, Rhonda (Michael M.) Smith of Deville, Cindy (Michael P.) Nugent of Deville; six grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Robby Dubea, Christopher Cothren, Garren Dubea, Seth Jones, Nicholas Scallan, and Mike Nugent.