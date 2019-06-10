Emily Fisher Lebouef, age 19, of Lebouef

Funeral services for Emily Denise Fisher Lebouef were held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville with the Bro. Shane Deville officiating. Burial followed in the Bayou Jacque Church of Christ Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mrs. Lebouef, age 19 of Bourg, passed away on Friday, June 8, 2019 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Denise Mullens.

Survivors include her husband, Tony Joseph Lebouef of Bourg; her son, Tony Joseph LeBouef, II of Bourg; her father, Zachary Fisher and wife Jennifer of Odenburg; her mother, Amanda Mullens of Rapides Parish; her sister, Shannon Fitzgerald of MA; her step-sisters, Logan and Morgan Hornady of NJ; her paternal grandparents, Charles and Debbie F. Snock of Pineville; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends visited from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Pallbearers included: Tony LeBouef, Zachary Fisher, Joshua Snock, George Snock, Charlie Snock and Sam Beaux Chesne.