Emma Louise Armand age 79 of Dupont

Funeral Mass for Emma Louise Armand of Dupont will begin at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont. Burial will follow at the Immaculate Conception Mausoleum in Dupont.

Emma Armand, age 79, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Morgan City Health Care Center in Morgan City, La.

Emma was born and raised in Dupont for 50 years; then in a Baton Rouge Girls Group Home for 25 years. For the past 3 years and 9 months, she was a resident of the Morgan City Health Care Center. Emma loved everyone and had many loving friends that would do anything for her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Helen A. Armand White & her husband, Archie, Sr.; nieces: Tammy M. White Bradel, Helen Armand Sick, Cynthia M. Armand Vinning, and Janice Granger Boutte; nephews: Archie L. White, Jr., Michael D. White, Garrett A. White, and Shane C. White. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis A. and Mary M. Kimble Armand; one brother, Louis E. Armand & his wife, Raissa; two sisters: Lelia Mae Armand Granger & her husband, Clinton, and Mary M. Armand Baham & her husband, Bernie; two nephews, Robert Granger and Kenneth Baham; three nieces: Maxine Armand Wallace, Sandra Baham, and Patricia Baham.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Dupont.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St, Mansura La (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.