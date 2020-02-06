Emmanuel “Manny” Marcotte, age 77, of Cottonport

Memorial Service for Emmanuel “Manny” Marcotte of Cottonport will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport with Fr. Walter Ajaero officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later day.

Manny Marcotte, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at his home.

Manny was very well known and respected florist. He was in business for 55 years and he owned and operated the City Florist flower shop in Cottonport. Manny was also on a panel of judges that judge many pageant circuits throughout the state. He was a devout catholic and a member of St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Sharon Marcotte of Cottonport; children, Nicole Desormeaux Billiot of Westlake and Don Desormeaux, Sr. of Cottonport; brother and sisters, Eleanor Slocum, Michael Marcotte, and Erna Firmin. He is also survived by his four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilray “Ray” and Eleanor “Mickey” Rousseau Marcotte.

Visitation will begin after the memorial service at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church CYO of Cottonport. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manny’s name.