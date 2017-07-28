Emogene Gladys Dickerson Robertson, age 88, of Bunkie

Emogene Gladys Dickerson Robertson

BUNKIE- Funeral services for Emogene Gladys Dickerson Robertson will be Monday, July 31, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Bayou Rouge Baptist Church in Evergreen with services conducted by Reverend Bill Housley. Burial will follow in the Bayou Rouge Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Bayou Rouge Baptist Church on Monday, July 31, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. until service time.

Emogene "Jean" Gladys Dickerson Robertson died on July 28, 2017 at the age of 88. Born on February 3, 1929, she was a native of Winona, Mississippi, spent most of her life in the Jackson, Mississippi area and lived Bunkie since 2010. Family members often claimed her as their own "Lucille Ball" because of kooky antics and her charming smile.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry A. and Dora Smith Dickerson; three siblings, Charles, Mildred, and James Dickerson; and spouses, P.J. Robertson and Oubre Kelly.

She is survived by two sons Jimmy Robertson of Elk Grove, California and Mike Robertson and wife, Rose Anna “Maw Maw’s best friend” Neal Robertson of Bunkie,; five grandchildren, Michael (Jim Mulkin) Robertson of New York, New York, Amy Robertson (Wayne) Antonicchio of Pioneer, California, James (Shiree) of Stockton, California, Shaunn (Josh) Harris of Gary, Texas, and Michelle Robertson of Elk Grove, California; and four great grandchildren, Kristina Harris, Katelynn Harris, Autum Robertson and Goose Robertson.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jimmy Robertson, Mike Robertson, Michael Robertson, Jim Mulkin, Josh Harris, and Joey Frank. Honorary Pallbearers are Danny Ceditol, Pennie Ceditol, DJ Ceditol and Charlie Ceditol.