Enoch Bordelon, age 79, of New Orleans

Enoch Bordelon

MARKSVILLE - Memorial services will be held for Enoch Joseph Bordelon at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Bordelon, age 79, of New Orleans, formerly of Marksville, passed away at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville on Friday, March 10, 2017. Born on April 6, 1937, Bordelon was a graduate of Marksville High School, Class of ’55 and LSU class of ’59 , graduating with a BS Degree in Accounting. He worked for the Federal Home Loan Bank Board, joining the staff at French Market Homestead of New Orleans as assistant Vice President working his way up to President in 1981 before retiring in 1987.

Bordelon was the past president of the La. Savings and Loan League, proprietor of Enoch’s Framing and Gallery, charter member of the Krewe of Orpheus, and first chairman of the St. Clement of Rome School Fair. He enjoyed being a board member of the Ferran-Taft Civic Association, Mount Carmel Academy for the Girls, member and officer of the DeLimon Townhouse Association, member of the Beach Club and Metaire Country Club, contributor and volunteer for many years to WYES-12 PBS station and member of the PPFA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Lottie Mayeux Bordelon.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn Morvant Bordelon; three daughters, Elizabeth Bordelon (Mark) Negro of Austin, Texas, Jeanette Bordelon (Kent) Munson of Prairieville and Celeste Bordelon of New Orleans; one brother, Ted (Pat) Bordelon of Denham Springs; one sister, Gertie Bordelon Craig of Marksville; four grandchildren, Kyle Enoch Munson, Maci Celeste Munson, Kole Jessie Munson and Isabella Ruth Negro; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to: Hogs for the Cause, P. O. Box 792300, New Orleans, La. 70179. This organization is for supporting families fighting pediatric brain cancers. Check their web page at 'Hogs for the Cause'.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the volunteers, residence and staff at Valley View Health Care Facility in Marksville.