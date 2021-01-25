Erline Dauzat, Marksville

Marksville – Funeral services for Mrs. Erline Gagnard Dauzat were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Marksville with Deacon Gary Schupbach, officiating. Burial followed in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery #1in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Dauzat, age 96, of Marksville, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Valley View Health Care Facility in Marksville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Havard Dauzat Sr.; parents, Edwin and Emma Gagnard; two brothers, Russell Gagnard and Elmore Gagnard.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Marvin Dauzat of Marksville, Havard Dauzat Jr. of Fifth Ward: Daughter, Kathy D. Gremillion (Barry) of Plaucheville; four grandchildren, Lance Dauzat, Ashley Dauzat, Luke Gremillion, Kelli Hazelton and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Marksville.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at1:30 P.M. on Friday.