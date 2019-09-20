Erma Aileen Davis Creel, 85, Greenbrier, Arkansas

Erma Aileen Davis Creel, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the age of 85 in Greenbrier, AR.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband, Shelby Creel, Sr. Also preceding her were her father, Vollie Davis; mother, Odell Davis; brothers, Clayton (Son) and Everett (Bo) Davis; nephews, Clay and Everett Lee (Jr.) Davis.

Mrs. Creel was a beloved and devoted mother to daughter, Jan Creel Newcomer and husband, Bruce of Greenbrier, AR; son, Shelby Creel Jr. and wife, Peggy of McKinney, TX; and daughter, Rebecca Creel Novo and husband, Bruce of Mansura, LA. She was a proud and doting grandmother to Jessica Creel LaPrade and husband, Ross of Allen, TX; Dustin Ross of Mansura, LA; Tyler Creel of McKinney, TX; and Bret Novo of Tulsa, OK and great-grandmother to Greyson LaPrade, Atticus Novo and Maggie LaPrade. She is also survived by her sisters, whom she loved and cherished, Levy Hutchins and husband, James of Jonesville, LA and Molly Hickerson and husband, Ronnie of Ocean Springs, MS, as well as, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom she held dear to her heart.

Mrs. Creel was born and raised on a small family farm on the Ouachita River and therefore had to ride a ‘school boat’ to attend school in Jonesville, LA. She was always happy to share her ‘school boat’ adventures and stories with family and friends. During high school she was a member of the Block High School Girls Basketball team, a sport she continued to enjoy as a spectator for the remainder of her life. She graduated high school and immediately married Shelby Creel the next day on May 21st 1954. She and Shelby moved from Catahoula Parish and made their home in Monroe, LA where they raised their three children.

Mrs. Creel was a dedicated homemaker and mother and during her children’s early years, served as Room Mother, Brownie Scout leader, volunteer with PTA and Sunday School teacher. As the wife of an ex-POW, she supported her husband and his involvement with the DAV, Korean War POW Tiger Survivors and the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum throughout his life. She worked diligently to insure that his time and service in the US Military was recognized. Mrs. Creel eventually began work outside the home at Howard Griffin Land of Toys during the Christmas seasons, where she made lifelong friends.

Mrs. Creel’s lifelong dream was to become a teacher, a dream she shared with her husband and children regularly. Finally at the age of 44, she enrolled in the College of Education at Northeast Louisiana University (now ULM). Mrs. Creel graduated in 1982 and immediately began teaching in the Ouachita Parish School System. She eventually retired from teaching after over 15 years at Shady Grove Elementary School in Monroe, LA.

Mrs. Creel was a member of Swartz Baptist Church in Monroe, LA where she enjoyed singing alto in the choir. She continued to enjoy listening to and singing gospel hymnals through her final days on earth.

Funeral Services for Erma Davis Creel will be held at Pisgah Baptist Church, Hwy 8, Manifest on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 AM with Rev. Dustin Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Heard Cemetery, Manifest under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Dustin Ross, Tyler Creel, Bret Novo, Ross LaPrade, Mike Davis and Jamie Girod.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chennault Aviation & Military Museum, 701 Kansas Lane, Monroe, LA 71203.

Family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home at Jonesville from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, September 20, 2019 and from 9 AM til time of service Saturday at Pisgah Baptist Church. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit youngsfh.com