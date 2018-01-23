Ernest Berry, age 82, of Mansura

Ernest Berry

MANSURA - Funeral services for Ernest Berry of Mansura will take place at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura on Saturday, January 27, 2018 beginning at 1 p.m. with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will commence at the Little Zion Baptist Cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura that morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a prayer service at 11 a.m. and a rosary at 12 noon.

Ernest Berry, age 82, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on July 23, 1935.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Amanda Ida Augustine Berry; father, Hillary Pierre; wife, Betty Jo Russ Berry; two infants, Angela Berry and Cynthia Berry; brothers, Leo Berry, Lones Berry, and Roy Berry; sisters, Leola, Lurline Pierre, and Effie Pierre Perry.

He is survived by his children, Ernestine Berry of Moreauville, Raymond (Samantha) Berry, Sr. of Fort Washington, Maryland, Patricia B. (Lester) Jacobs of Mansura, Carol Berry of DeSoto, Texas, Ray (Tracy) Berry of Slidell, Genetta (Charles) Ford of Marksville, Ernest Mingo of Dallas, Texas, Diane (Lonnie) Williams of Marksville, Ernest (Tina) Dominique of DeSoto, Texas, Bonita (Tyrone) Alexander of Fifth Ward, Cindy Lachney of Marksville, Ernieson Lachney of Marksville, and Rebecca Lachney of Marksville; 45 grandchildren; and 73 great-grandchildren.