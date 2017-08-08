Ernest "Ernie" Robert Gremillion, III, age 67, of Alexandria

Ernest "Ernie" Robert Gremillion, III

ALEXANDRIA - Funeral services for Ernest Robert "Ernie" Gremillion, III are incomplete at this time.

Mr. Gremillion, 67, resident of Alexandria, passed away on August 2, 2017 in Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. He was born on May 11, 1950.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest K. Gremillion, Sr. and Barbara (Bobbie) Roule Gremillion; paternal grandparents, C.C. (Sam) Gremillion and Minerva LaCour Gremillion; maternal grandparents, Ray (Jake) Roule and Margaret (Maggie) Desselle Roule.

Survivors include brothers, Duane (Rosanne) Gemillion Sr. of Plaucheville, Louis “Dirk” Gremillion of Moreauville; sister, Jacqueline “Lou” Gremillion (Dale) Lambert of Moreauville; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other family and friends.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dot LaCour and her wonderful staff at Bayou Chateau Nursing Center and the Avoyelles Hospital for their loving care they provided to Ernie.