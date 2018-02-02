Ernest Joseph Lemoine

PLAUCHEVILLE - Funeral services for Ernest Joseph Lemoine will be held at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church on Monday at 1 p.m. with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Interment will follow in the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Cemetery in Plaucheville.

Friends will be received Monday, February 5, 2018 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville.

Ernest Joseph Lemoine, age 76, of Ponchatoula passed away Thursday, February 1, 2018, at his residence. He was born on Friday, January 9, 1942, in Plaucheville, son of the late Clifton and Bernadette Lemoine.

Surviving are his daughters, Melissa (Phil) Hebert, Robin (Jeff) Callen, Grace (Adam) Caveney; son, Scott D. (Beverly) Lemoine; grandchildren, Lauren Hebert, Adam Hebert, Ashley Callen and Courtney Callen; brother, Louis “Teen” Lemoine; and sister, Leanna Briley.

He is preceded in death by wife, Dorothy Pepitone Lemoine; brothers, C.J. Lemoine, Gilroy Lemoine, Elliot Lemoine and Russell Lemoine; sisters, Rita Lemoine, Yvonne Lemoine, and Sadie Cox.

