A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Ernest Joseph Mayeux at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Moreauville on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira, celebrant. Entombment with military honors will follow in the church mausoleum under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Ernest Joseph Mayeux, age 97 of Moreauville, passed away at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at 7:00 A.M.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Janel Mayeux Rico of Moreauville, grandchildren, Kim, Andre’, Paydra, Candace and Jana. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren.

Mr. Mayeux was preceded in death by his wife, Mathilda Simon Mayeux, son, Ernest G. Mayeux, parents, Colomb and Volcie Lemoine Mayeux and siblings, James Mayeux, C.J. Mayeux and Rita Mayeux Simon.

The Mayeux Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 8:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M.

Pallbearers honored to serve are, Carl Simon, Andre’ Mayeux, Connor Mayeux, Barry Bradshaw, Breadon Glasgow, Kris Lemoine, Wes David and Randy Mayeux.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.