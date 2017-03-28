Errol Paul Lacombe, age 77, of Bunkie

Errol Paul Lacombe

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Errol Lacombe will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Pythian Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday with a rosary at 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Thursday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Lacombe, age 77 of Bunkie, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2017 at this residence. He was born on January15, 1940.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Boney Lacombe; grandsons, Johnny Aiken and Jason O’Connor; his parents, Amande and Lizzy Armand Lacombe; and his siblings, Sanford Lacombe, Layton Lacombe, Inez Juneau, Iris Ducote, Carol English and Elaine Housley.

Survivors include his children, Gregory Lacombe of Folsom, Chalane Downs of Bunkie and Monica Scavo (Hank) of Busch; his step-children, Ricky Villemarette of Bunkie, Ned Villemarette of Dallas and Jessie Villemarette of Bunkie; one brother, Michael Lacombe of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

