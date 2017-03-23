Estelle Marie Dupont age 75 of Plaucheville

Funeral Services for Estelle Marie Dupont of Plaucheville will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 beginning at 12 noon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont. Visitation will take place at the Church Hall Saturday, March 25, 2017 beginning at 9am until the time of service. Burial will be at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Estelle Marie Dupont, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. She was preceded in death her father, Sibby P. Dupont, Sr. and niece, Charlotte Ann Dupont

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Richard Cunningham of Plaucheville; Micki Kieta (Thomas) of Lafayette; Lisa Whittle of Gulfport, MS; mother, Mary Louise Pepiton Dupont; brother, Sibby ''Butsy'' Dupont, Jr. (Lynn) of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Eric P. Cunningham; Kristen A. Cunningham, Chelsea L. Terrell, Kennedy A. Kieta, Brennan T. Kieta, Erica L. Rabalais, Kale T. Rabalais, Kale T. Kieta and Brayden V. Kieta. She is also survived by her nieces, Michelle L. Sylvester and Melissa M. Calvert.