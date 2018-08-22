Estelle Warren Chrismond, age 101, of Marksville

Estelle Warren Chrismond

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Estelle Warren Chrismond will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Marksville Baptist Church with Steve Neesley officiating. Interment will be in Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Marksville Baptist Church from 8 a.m. until time of funeral service.

Mrs. Chrismond, age 101, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at her residence. Born on September 24, 1916, she was owner and former operator of Chrismond Repair Service and was also a member of Marksville Baptist Church for 73 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ned and Hester Warren; husband, D. L. Chrismond; and numerous siblings.

She is survived by one son, Rick Chrismond of Marksville.

The family offers a heartfelt thank you to all of the nurses and aids at Serenity Hospice for their wonderful care.