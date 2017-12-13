Esther M. Hewitt, age 77, of Metairie

Esther M. Hewitt

METAIRIE - Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial for Esther M. Hewitt on Friday, December 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 6425 W. Metairie Avenue, in Metairie. Entombment will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church.

Esther M. Hewitt passed away on Friday, December 8, 2017 at the age of 77. She was a native of Avoyelles Parish and was a resident of Metairie for over 60 years.

She is survived by her husband, Don R. Hewitt, her daughter, Julie H. (Chad) Harris; her grandsons, Mason Matherne, Peyton Matherne, Andrew Harris and Miles Harris; her sister, Verona Guillory; and her brothers, John (Karla) Pastor, Sr. and Jerry Pastor (Margaret) and also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Elter Pastor and Mabel Dupuy Pastor.

Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com