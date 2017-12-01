Ethel Bordelon Spann, age 77, of Marksville

Ethel Bordelon Spann

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Ethel Bordelon Spann will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Dutch Voltz officiating. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 9 a.m. until shortly before service time. A rosary will be recited in the chapel at 10:30 a.m. by Deacon Gary Schupbach.

Mrs. Spann, age 77, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette. Born on February 17, 1940, she was a retiree with the Avoyelles Parish School Board, having worked as a teacher’s aide. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Avoyelles Council on Aging. She will always be our “MeMe” as she was a loving mother, grandmother and had a special bond with her sisters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lex Spann; parents, Percy and Elmina Goux Bordelon; sons, Keith Mitchell and Joey Mitchell; brother, Whitney Bordelon; and sisters, Uda Desselle and Ruth Couvillion.

Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Christine (Hampton “Tooney”) Lemoine of Sunset; four sisters, Lorraine Guillot of Marksville, Shirley (Milton) Schoen of Madisonville, Helen Laborde of Metairie and Nellie (Raymond) Couvillion of Metairie; three grandchildren, Cade, Taylor, and Paige; two great-grandchildren, Camryn and Callen; stepchildren, John C. (Jackie) Spann of Alexandria, Marvin (Vickey) Spann of Oakdale, Tina Spann Perkins of Ball, and Melissa Spann (Thomas Jr.) Winegart of Glenmora.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Cade Normand, Taylor Lemoine, Mickey Desselle, Mark Desselle and Jonas Deville. Cross bearer will be Callen Normand.