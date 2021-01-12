Ethel Johnson McElwee, 86, Bunkie

Graveside services for Ethel Johnson McElwee was held January 7 at Bob Baptist Church in Poland with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

McElwee, 86, of Vidalia, formerly of Bunkie and Cottonport died January 4 at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria.

McElwee was born June 26, 1934 in Woodside and raised in Bunkie.

She will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren. She will never be forgotten.

Survivors include three sons, Kenneth McElwee (Annie), Keith McElwee (Darlene) and Karl McElwee of Alexandria; six grandchildre, Jeremy McElwee, Eric McElwee, Travis McElwee, Daniel McElwee, Chelsie Morse and Ashley Pahanka; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Joyce Jo Cooper and Mary Dean Turner of Cottonport and two brothers, Clarence Johnson of Las Vegas, Nevada and Paul Johnson of Mesquite, Nevada.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earnest (Buddy) McElwee; daughter-in-law, Darlene Cauvangh McElwee; parents, Marceline (Choe) Johnson and Engelle Boudreaux Johnson; sister, Lelia Cooper and two brothers, Leroy Johnson and Wallace Johnson.