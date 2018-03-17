Ethel Lee Guillot Aymond

HESSMER – A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Ethel Lee Guillot Aymond at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Belledeau on Monday, March 19, 2018 at 10:30 a.m., with Father Edwin Rodriguez, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Aymond family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Sunday, March 18, 2018 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and on Monday, March 19, 2018 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Ethel Lee Guillot Aymond, age 73 of Hessmer, passed away at her residence on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 9:50 p.m.

Ms. Aymond was preceded in death by her husband, Dorris Aymond; parents, Emeric and Mary Dauzat Guillot; and 11 brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Wayne Aymond of Hessmer, Daryl Aymond of Hessmer, Gary (Keisha) Aymond of Tunica, Steve Aymond of Hessmer, Norma (Scott) Persilver of Hessmer, Brenda Aymond of Mansura, and Crystal (Jerry) Mitchell of Plaucheville; sister, Nelva Dupuy of Mansura; grandchildren, Hali, Kelsey, Dustin, Justin, Don, Matthew, Sharon, Holli, Harley, Melvin, Jayla, Braley, Daniel, Cheyenne, Cameron, Aiden, Isabella, Easton and Zane; and six great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve are, Jessie Bibbins, Melvin Bibbins, Daniel Dukes, Jr., Jerry Mitchell, Dustin Aymond and Scott Persilver.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.