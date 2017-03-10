Etta Guillot Bordelon, age 98, of Marksville; native of Fifth Ward

Etta Guillot Bordelon

MARKVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Etta Guillot Bordelon will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 13, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #1 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Monday at 8 a.m. until shortly before service.

A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday by John Gary Dauzat.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 98, of Marksville, entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 9, 2017 at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville. Etta was a native of Fifth Ward, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother and had a loving extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorcie and Doralise Carmouche Guillot; her husband, Cleveland J. Bordelon; her daughter, Diane Laprarie; and brothers, Tussie Guillot and Rosney Guillot.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Ronald Bordelon of Marksville and Donald Bordelon of Marksville; her daughter, Sandra Murdock of Marksville; ten grandchildren, David Laprarie of Effie, Pam Carroll of Denham Springs, Rebecca Bordelon of New Orleans, Doug Bordelon of Marksville, Khristie Sanders of Pineville, Kelly Sanders of Pineville, John Gary Dauzat of Marksville, Brandon Dauzat of New Orleans, Wendy McCann of Marksville, and Chad McNeal of Effie; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be David Laprarie, Doug Bordelon, Harry Guillot, Wayne Guillot, Stanley Bohrer, and Heyman Bohrer. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Guillot, Matthew Laprarie and Logan Lapraire.

