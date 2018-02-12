Etta Lue Rocia Burks, age 82, of Mansura

Etta Lue Rocia Burks

MANSURA - Funeral services for Etta Lue Rocia Burks of Mansura will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Burial will be held at St. James Baptist Cemetery in Bordelonville.

Visitation will begin Saturday, February 17, 2018 beginning at 9 a.m. until 11m a.m at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Etta L. Burks, age 82, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2018 at her home in Mansura. She was born on July 22, 1935.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Malachi Rocia and Lillian Harris Rocia; son, Timothy Bernard Blackman; daughter, Linda Jones; first husband, Leonard Blackman; second husband, Walter Burks; grandson, Denaruis Blackman; and son-in-law, Louis Bradley, Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sandra Blackman of Mansura, Gloria Batiste of New Orleans, Nora Jones of Eastman, Georgia, Brenda Bradley of St. Landry and Darlene Harris of Alexandria; son-in-law, Eugene Jones of Rex, Georgia; brother, Alex Rocia of Sami Valley, California; 21 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews; and extended family and friends.