Eugene Mark Ducote Sr. 1928 - 2020, New Orleans area auto dealer

Eugene Mark Ducote, Sr., loving husband, father and grandfather, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 4 at the age of 91. "Gene" was born March 11, 1928 in New Orleans.

He was a graduate of St. Cecilia Catholic School, Nicholls High School and an officer in the Merchant Marines. Self -made in the Automotive Industry, he knew the trade from top to bottom working in all capacities. He established himself as an indelible member of the local and state automotive community.

Gene began his career in 1953 as a mechanic at Pattison Pontiac on Canal Street. Throughout the years, he worked in the industry serving as a Service Advisor, Service Manager and General Sales Manager in both New Orleans and Biloxi for John Gimma; Sales Manager at Gentilly Dodge in New Orleans; and General Manager at Economy Volkswagen in Gretna leading to the purchase of his first dealership Gene Ducote Volkswagen on the Westbank in 1971.

Over the next two decades he added Fiat, Mazda, Suzuki and a second dealership Ducote Chrysler, Plymouth Jeep. This allowed him the gift to work with his sons, Gene and Don, and created "Westbank Proud" in his community.

Throughout his career, Gene served on the Dealers' Advisory Council nationally for Volkswagen, Mazda and Fiat. He served as Director for the Chrysler Plymouth Advertising Council, Volkswagen 20 Group, Westbank Dealers Association, Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association, National Automobile Dealers Association, American International Automobile Dealers Association, President and Board member of the Greater New Orleans New Car Dealers Association. He also served as a member and past Director of the Chamber of Commerce, the Harvey Canal Business Association and the Westbank Rotary Club.

Although he enjoyed countless professional accomplishments, his family and Catholic faith were most important to Gene. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. His generosity was endless. He will be greatly missed by family, community and employees.

He is preceded in death by his loving and adored wife of 59 years, Leona Antoine Ducote; his parents Jean Wilmore Ducote, Sr. and Sadie Couvillon Ducote, both of Avoyelles Parish; his brothers Earl L. Ducote and Jean "Cha Chi" Wilmore Ducote Jr; and his in-laws Nicholas and Henriette Antoine.

He is survived by his four children Eugene "Gene" Mark Ducote, Jr (Theresa); Susan Ducote Monson (Curtis); Don Wayne Ducote (Kem); Leslie Ducote DeLoach (Kerry); eight grandchildren Mathew Monson, Meredith Ducote McCaffery, Mark Monson, Marcelle Ducote Edwards, Christie Ducote McLarty, Jessica Deloach Schach, Evan DeLoach, Allison Ducote and seven great-grandchildren.

His services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Lakelawn Funeral Home in Metairie. Visitation will begin at 9 am with a Mass at noon. Burial will follow at All Saints Mausoleum and a reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Hospice Foundation of the South, P.O. Box 5806, Slidell, LA 70469.