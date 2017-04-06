Eula Mae Armstrong, age 55, of Bunkie

Memorial Services for Eula "Poochie" Mae Armstrong were held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m at the First Union Baptist Church in Bunkie. Arrangements were under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Ms. Armstrong, age 55, of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Betty Scott Armstrong.

She is survived by her four daughters, Dianne Leary (Johnathan Horne) of Bunkie, Constance Leary of Bunkie, Vernon Armstrong (Freeman Woods) of Texas and Laquessa Armstrong of Bunkie; one son, Joseph Armstrong of Bunkie; two sisters, Hazel Jackson (Leonard) of Bunkie and Betty Armstrong of Killeen, TX; one brother, Joseph Armstrong of Killeen, TX and nine grandchildren, Latavious Armstrong, Marques Armstrong, Freemon Woods, Jr., Tajauna Hagger, Constance Hagger, Raderious Leary, Roderick Jacobs and Kaden Samsons.