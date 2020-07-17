Eunice Bonton, 86, Moreauville

Due to Covid 19 mandates, the capacity of church during the funeral is 100 people practicing social distancing. Face mask are to be wore as per current mandates.

Funeral Mass for Eunice Marie Bonton of Moreauville will begin at 11:00am on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville with Fr. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Entombment will be held at Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Moreauville.

Eunice Marie Bonton, age 86, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her residence in Moreauville. Eunice worked as a Nursing Assistant for 20 years. She also was self-employed and retired from “Tut’s One Stop Café” in Moreauville.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Iris Harmason, Jessie Harmason, Jr. both of Moreauville and John Austin Jr. of Cottonport; sister, Peggy Joshua of Moreauville; sisters-in-law, Lena Harmason of Bordelonville and Catherine Lee of Cloutierville; grandchildren, Lara Harmason, Lauren Harmason, Tayressha Jackson, Jasmine Harmason, Sonya Stelly, Ashley Franklin, and D’Marcus Dobison; eleven great grandchildren; godchildren, Valerie Hartfield, Deborah Thomas, Collette Harris and Peggy Joshua; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Harmason, Sr.; parents, Adeline Alexander Lee and Walter Lee, Sr.; sisters, Beverly Harris, Constance Toussant; and brother, Walter Lee, Jr.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville. Reopen at 8:00am until time of service on Friday, July 24, 2020.