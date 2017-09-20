Eunice Faye Ormsby age 88, of Bunkie

Eunice Faye Ormsby

BUNKIE - Graveside services for Eunice Faye Ormsby will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2017 in the Pythian Cemetery with the Revs. Brian Ridgedale and Joe Hoover officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Ms. Ormsby, age 88, was born on March 25, 1929 in Grafton, West Virginia and passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at the Bayou Vista Nursing Home.

She was a member of the David Haas United Methodist Church and an Easter Star.

She is preceded in death by her parents; E.F. “Whitey” and Jessie Haught.

Survivors include her children; Cindy O. (Charlie) Floyd of Lafayette and David G. (Tina) Ormsby of Bunkie; three grandchildren, David R. Ormsby, Robin L. Ormsby, and Joshua C. Floyd; two great grandchildren, Lola Ormsby and West Ormsby; and the father of her children, Gerald E. “Tim” Ormsby of Bunkie.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com