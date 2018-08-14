Eutha Theresa Jeansonne, age 84, of Echo

Eutha Theresa Jeansonne

ECHO - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Eutha Theresa Jeansonne will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 16, 2018 at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Echo with Father Dwight de Jesus officiating. Interment will be in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be held on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home at 6 p.m.

Mrs. Jeansonne, age 84, of Echo, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. Born on August 26, 1933, Eutha was very faithful at attending Mass, a loving grandmother and enjoyed sewing and following in her husband’s footsteps.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lamar Lacombe and Eunice Guillory Lacombe; husband, Hilton Jeansonne; brother, Arnie Lacombe; daughter, Josephine Smith; and grandson, Adam Jeansonne. Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Eddie (Wanda) Jeansonne of Echo, Mark (Gretchen) Jeansonne of LeBeau and David (Jill) Jeansonne of Pineville; one brother, Amos Lacombe of Hessmer; seven grandchildren, Craig Smith, Krystal Smith, Scottie Smith, Jamie Jeansonne, Curt Jeansonne, Heather Holloway, and Zachary Jeansonne; and 13 great grandchildren. Pallbearers honored to serve will be Jamie Jeansonne, Curt Jeansonne, Craig Smith, Scottie Smith, Austin Holloway and Vincent Lacombe. To extend online condolences to the Jeansonne family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com.