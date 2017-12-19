Eva Dale Babb Wills, age 75, of Ball

Eva Dale Babb Wills

PINEVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Eva Wills will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, with Reverend Keith Dickens officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Visitation will be held at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Thursday, December 21, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Mrs. Wills, age 75, of Ball, entered eternal rest on Monday, December 18, 2017 in Oschner Medical Center, New Orleans. Born on February 28, 1942, Eva was fondly known as “Eva Jean.” She was a member of Heart of Worship, Pineville where she served the Lord. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and an all around amazing woman. Her all time favorite hobby was playing Pokeno with her friends. She never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Wills is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Georgia Babb; and her loving husband of 42 years, Leslie Wills.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include her daughter, Cheryl Wills of Ball; her sons, Terry Wills of Deville and Frank Wills of Alexandria; her grandchildren, Sandi Addington of Tioga, Brandi (Heath) Letson of Mobile, Alabama, B. J. Blackmon of Mobile, Alabama, Brace (Shaliea) Blackmon of Mobile, Alabama, and Brandon (Candice) Smith of Marksville; and great-grandchildren, Evyn, Halo, T. J., Landon, Madelynn, Lily, Cohen, Presley, Sadie and Stella.

