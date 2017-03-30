Eva Ferguson, age 85, Lake Charles

Eva Ferguson

LAKE CHARLES - A Mass of Christian Burial for Eva Ferguson will be held at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Lake Charles at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2017. The Reverend Vijaya Prakash Peddojo will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. A Cursillo Rosary will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. Visitation will continue Monday morning at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Eva Ferguson, age 85, passed on to Heaven on March 29, 2017 under her family’s loving care. Mrs. Ferguson spent her life with her husband, Merlin, as a devoted wife and mother. She kept much pride in making her home tidy and cooking tasty meals that always brought the family together. Her children and grandchildren remember having their Christmas and Easter clothes lovingly sewn by her. Mrs. Ferguson is a devout Catholic and loved praying the Rosary. She was known to be an angel on Earth and surely is one now in Heaven.

Mrs. Ferguson is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Javilie Gauthier; and two sisters, Annie Grace Chandler, and Theresa Ducote.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Merlin Ferguson; three sons, Johnny Ferguson, Scott Ferguson, and Marc Ferguson; daughter, Glinda Doskocil; four grandchildren, Sarah Walters, Abby Griffith, Brooke Ferguson, and Trey Ferguson; great-grandchild, Jack Walters; sister, Nolia Maddox; and her caregiver/niece, Kathy Ducote.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net