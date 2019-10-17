Funeral services for Evelyn Batiste will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Gonzales, officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Evelyn Batiste, age 88 of Marksville, passed away at the Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 9:30 A.M.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Gloria B. Thomas of Marksville, sisters, Pauline (Bernard) Barton of Marksville and Dorothy (Charles) Brooks of Marksville. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, numerous Great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Ms. Batiste was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Julia Anderson Batiste and sisters, Harriet Neco and Mary Dorsey.

The Batiste Family has requested a visitation to be held Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until time of services.