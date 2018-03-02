Evelyn Chesne Moreau, age 73, of Simmesport

Evelyn Chesne Moreau

SIMMESPORT - Memorial Mass for Evelyn Chesne Moreau will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Father Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home.

Evelyn, age 73, passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at her home in Simmesport with family by her bedside. She was born on February 17, 1945.

Welcoming her into eternal glory are her parents, Mitchell Sr. and Velma Chesne and Rushin and Eunice Chesne; sisters Ludy Dupont, Sylvia Vead, Velma Kimble, and Mary Chesne; brothers Alton Chesne, Floyd Chesne, Marvin Chesne, and Carroll Chesne; and daughter-in-law Diane Moreau.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of nearly 55 years, Daniel J. Moreau; son, Todd Moreau Sr.; daughter Tara (Steve) Johnson; five grandchildren Daphane (Sailor) Littrell of Ventress, Todd (Kim) Moreau Jr. of Simmesport, Kellsy (Rhett Ducote) Moreau of Belledeau, Miranda (Adam) Wilson of Mississippi, and Colin Moreau of Lafayette; brothers, Albert Chesne and Mitchell Chesne; her great-grandchildren, Aiden Voitier, Ayla Voitier, Logan Voitier, Gavyn Littrell, Stevye Littrell, Adeline Moreau, Kallie Dibble, Emily Ducote, Alexis Wilson, and Avery Wilson; a large, loving extended family; church family and beloved community.

The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to All Saints Hospice for the loving care and comfort provided during their time of need.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To extend online condolences, please visit magniliafuneralhome.com.