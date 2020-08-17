Evelyn Lachney, 88, Vick

Vick – Graveside Services for Evelyn Gauthier Lachney will be held at Vick Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. with Father Dan O’Connor, officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Evelyn Gauthier Lachney, age 88 of Vick, passed away at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Sandy Lee Lachney of Lagrange, GA., Aline Eunice McGraw of Vick, Priscilla Evelyn Lachney of Vick and brother, Jerome Clifford Gauthier, Jr. of Vick. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 23 Great-grandchildren and numerous Great great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Lachney was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Lachney, Sr., sons, Lester Joseph Lachney, Jr., Leroy Paul Lachney, parents, Jerome Clifford Gauthier, Sr. and Eunice Broussard, brothers, J.D. Gauthier, Hubert Gauthier, Clifford Gauthier, Irvin Gauthier, Joseph Gauthier and 3 half-sisters.

The Lachney Family has requested a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 8:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M.