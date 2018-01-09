Everett Douglas Sarver, age 92, of Bunkie

Everett Douglas Sarver

BUNKIE - Friends of Everett Douglas Sarver may visit on Wednesday, January 10, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. Burial will be held at a later date.

Doug Sarver, age 92 of Bunkie, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2017 at The Bailey Place in Bunkie. Born November 12, 1925, he is a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Doug was a co-owner of Voelker Implement.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Katie Boulet Sarver; a son, Douglas Keith Sarver; his parents, Lester and Beulah Spell Sarver; and six siblings.

Survivors include his children, Gayle S. Jackson of Bentonville, Arkansas and Randy Sarver of Bunkie; a sister, Betty Fontenot of Lafayette; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

