Fannie Lou Ben Pierite, 95, longtime Marksville resident

Fannie Lou Ben Pierite

July 29, 1923 – October 20, 2018

Fannie Lou Ben Pierite, age 95 and a long-time resident of Kenner, Louisiana, left her earthly life on Saturday, October 20, 2018 and began her eternal life in the care of her Heavenly Father and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. This humble Christian lady brought joy to all who knew or met her. She met life's challenges with grace, with quiet strength, and with unwaivering faith in God.

Fannie was the first of five children born to Tom and Gladys Comby Ben of the Standing Pine Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians near Carthage in northern Mississippi. She attended Standing Pine Indian School where she played center on their basketball team. The team went on to win the state championship. Later, Fannie graduated from Chilocco (Oklahoma) Indian School\and attended Clarke Memorial College in Newton, Mississippi. She graduated in 1952 from Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Mississippi, the first of her tribe to graduate college. Fannie earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Bible and a minor in English. She also served as Secretary of the Tribal Council.

In 1953, Fannie married Joseph A. Pierite, Jr. of Marksville, Louisiana. Fannie met Joseph while she was serving as a Missionary on the Tunica-Biloxi Reservation. The couple briefly lived in New Orleans before settling in Kenner.

Fannie is survived by her daughter Jo Ann Pierite Miller (David), her son Michael Ray Pierite (Donna), her granddaughter Elisabeth Pierite Mora (Hixson), grandson (Jean Luc Pierite), three great grandchildren: Judith Ann Lites, Gabriel Joseph Lites, and Leilani Mora, and two brothers: Thomas Ben and Henry Ben (Nancy). Also survived by beloved nieces and nephews: Terry Ben (Barbara), Pam Moberg (Don), Jerry Ben (Kasey), Kevin Ben (Tracey), Stephen Ben (Deanna), Larry Ben (Tammi), Cheryl Hamby (Bret), Paula Miller (Terry), Brenda James, Marty Johnson (Rosemary), and Andre Gallardo (Linda).

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph A. Pierite, Jr., her brother Hubert Ben, her sister Helen Marie Ben Young, sister-in-law Beverly Ben and granddaughter Rachael Ann Lites.

Visitation will be at Garden of Memories in Metairie, Louisiana from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm with Williams Boulevard Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Tim Williams officiating.

Pallbearers will be Bret Miller, Terry Ben, Marty Johnson, Hixson Mora, Jean Luc Pierite, and Dennis Flores. Honorary Pallbearers will be Thomas Ben, Henry Ben, and Gabriel Lites.

The lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Williams Boulevard Baptist Church, 3000 Williams Boulevard, Kenner, Louisiana 70065.

http://www.mthermonwebtv.com/2018/10/obituary_15.html?m=1