Faron James Normand, age 51, of Hessmer; owner of Mac's Building Supply

Faron James Normand

HESSMER - Funeral services for Mr. Faron James Normand will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Entombment will be in St. Alphonsus Hilltop Mausoluem #1 in Hessmer. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 16, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. until shortly before service. A rosary will be recited in the chapel at 7 p.m. by Father Edwin Rodriguez.

Mr. Normand, age 51, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Faron followed in his father’s footsteps, working at Mac’s Building Supply since his late teens. He became well known throughout the community for his friendliness and easygoing attitude toward others. In his spare time, he enjoyed nothing more than cruising around in his jeep with the top down and the music blaring. He loved to cook and hang out by his fireplace surrounded by his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father Malcolm Normand; uncles, Ted Normand and Jimmy Normand; paternal grandparents, James and Louise Normand; and maternal grandparents, Earl and Clotile Vega Fayette.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 28 years, Gay Gauthier Normand of Hessmer; one son, Caden Normand of Hessmer; two daughters, Cassidy Normand of Hessmer, Caleigh (Garrett DeGlandon) Normand of Hessmer; mother, Gloryann Esponge and stepfather, Harold Rock Esponge of Cutoff; one brother, Heath Normand of North Carolina; two sisters, Tracie (Genette) Normand of Hessmer and Terrie Ducote of Bunkie; one grandchild, Nova Gray DeGlandon; and stepmother, Donna Normand of Hessmer.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brad Gauthier, Garrett DeGlandon, Ernest Lee, Rock Esponge, Jesse Ducote and Beau Ducote.

