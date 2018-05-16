Farrel Dupuy, Sr., age 62, of Slidell

Farrel Dupuy, Sr.

DUPONT - A Funeral Mass for Farrel Dupuy, Sr. of Slidell will take place at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Dupont on Saturday, May 19, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. with Fr. George Krosfield officiating the service. Burial will commence at the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Farrel, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at his sister’s home in Dupont. He was born on September 14, 1955.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hayden Felix and Verbie Perron Dupuy; sister, Suzanne Coulon; brothers, David Dupuy and Ronnie Dupuy.

Farrell is survived by his children, Farrel Dupuy, Jr. of Slidell, Amy (Brian) Ducote of West Monroe, and Jamie Dupuy of Monroe; sister, Judy Riche of Marksville; brothers, Gary Dupuy of Marksville and Dwayne Dupuy; two grandchildren, Collin Ducote and Kayla Ducote; his niece Brandy Dupuy; and several other nieces and nephews.