Faye Desselle Lemoine, age 60, of Moreauville

Private funeral services for Faye Desselle Lemoine of Moreauville will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville. Interment will be held at a later date.

Faye Lemoine, age 60, beloved wife, mother and grandmother was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She entered this world on November 6, 1959 in Cottonport, La, born to Audrey Desselle and Mary Joyce Green.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Audrey Desselle and Mary Joyce Green; paternal grandmother, Marie Desselle.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 35 years, Ward Lemoine of Moreauville; sons, Daniel Clark (Stephanie) of New Roads and Blake Clark of Moreauville; her siblings: Gloria Couvillion (Dale) of Moreauville, Shari Bordelon(Terry) of Hamburg, Shane Green of Plaucheville, and Audrey Desselle Jr.(Angel) of Arkansas; her step-siblings: Scotty Watts of Pineville, Michelle Daigrepont of Moreauville and Jennifer Bernard of St. Francisville. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren: Kaleb Clark, Tyler Clark, & Rylie Clark.

Limited visitation will observed at 8am until 12pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Dale Couvillion, Terry Bordelon, Kaleb Clark, & Tyler Clark.

