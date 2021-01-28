Faye Guinn, Bunkie

A visitation for Faye Guinn will be held from 10:30-noon on Saturday, January 30 at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home in Bunkie, Louisiana. A graveside service and burial will follow at the Episcopal Cemetery in Cheneyville at 12:30 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Ms. Guinn, age 85 of Cheneyville passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, January 21, 2021 in Katy, Texas, at Mason Creek Transitional Care.

Faye, was the class valedictorian of Cheneyville High School, class of 1953. She then attended and graduated Summa cum laude from Louisiana College in 1957, majoring in mathematics and chemistry.

After graduation, she taught high school in the Rapides Parish school system for nine years before moving to Lake Charles, Louisiana to begin working at PPG as a chemist for five years. After moving back to Alexandria from Lake Charles in 1971, she worked in statistics and writing computer programs for the US Forest Service in Pineville for twenty-eight years.

Faye was a devout Christian and a member of the Beulah Baptist Church in Cheneyville, where she played the piano for twenty-five plus years.

Faye had many hobbies and interests to include gardening, baking, sewing and especially taking walks on Bayou Road with her husband of 49 years, Walter. She was ecstatic to live again in her childhood home and be so close to her family and friends all along Bayou Road and beyond.

She adored her four grandchildren and loved their visits as that was her chance to make her famous from scratch pancakes, go with them to the Alexandria Zoo or go in the front yard and gaze at the starry night on a clear, cold night.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Patrick Guinn, Sr.; her parents, James P. and Susan Blackwell Hoyt; brothers, Hines W. Hoyt, Sr. and James P. Hoyt, Jr.; and sister, Ollie Hoyt Voorhies.

Survivors include her son, Walter Patrick Guinn, Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Katy, TX; sister, Katie Hoyt Mott of Cheneyville; and grandchildren, Garrett James Guinn and wife, Courtney of Tulsa, OK, Kendall Guinn Nassy and husband William of Houston, TX, Carson Patrick Guinn of Midland, TX and Avery Elizabeth Guinn of Norman, OK.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Beulah Baptist Church, 301 Klock Street Cheneyville, LA 71325, or Trinity Cemetery Fund P.O. Box 223 Cheneyville, LA 71325.