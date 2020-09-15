Faye Laborde, 67, Mansura

Memorial services for Faye Ann Laborde of Mansura will begin at 4:00pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura with Fr. Daniel O’Connor officiating. Burial will be held on a future date.

Faye Ann Laborde, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Brian (Amber) Laborde of Deville; sister, Lisa Laird of Mansura; brother, Dwight Saucier of Simmesport; three grandchildren, Jake Laborde, Victoria Lucas, and Makena Laborde.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Saucier & Mary Genevieve Milligan Saucier, and brother, Ronald Saucier.

Visitation will begin at 1:00pm until 6:00pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.